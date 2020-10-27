JARRETTSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — A Maryland man was arrested Monday for trespassing after he refused to wear a mask at a polling place in Harford County, police say.
Deputies were called to the Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company, an early voting location, at around 2:46 p.m. Two people inside the polling area were refusing to wear a mask, so election officials asked them to leave.
When they refused, they were considered to be trespassing, police said. Election Judges are allowed to remove a person from a polling place.
The Harford County Board of Elections has a designated area for voters who were unable or unwilling to wear a mask while voting. Daniel Swain, a 52-year-old man from Fallston, and another man refused to wear a mask and also refused to use the designated area.
Deputies spoke with the two men for nearly 30 minutes. The second man complied and left the polling place; however Swain continue to refuse to comply to the Election Judge’s directives.
Police said they arrested Swain when “it was clear there were no other options.”
He was arrested for trespassing, and the Office of the Harford County State’s Attorney was advised to charge him for violating Gov. Larry Hogan’s orders.
Police noted Swain has not been banned from the location, and is still able to cast his vote.
30 minutes of talking to this individual, he should have been arrested sooner. Security at my institution gives you one chance to wear a mask before being escorted off the campus.