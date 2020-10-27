GAITHERSBURG, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland-based Novavax gave an update Tuesday on Phase Three of its COVID-19 vaccine trial.
The company said Tuesday 5,500 people have enrolled in its clinical trial in the United Kingdom and expects it to be fully enrolled by the end of November.
“We are pleased with the significant progress made in our Phase 3 clinical trial since it began in the United Kingdom at the end of September,” said Gregory M. Glenn, M.D., President of Research and Development at Novavax. “We are grateful for the support of the U.K. Government’s Vaccines Taskforce (VTF) and the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) for our pivotal trial. Recognizing the recent, large increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the U.K., as well as the rapid progress in participant enrollment for our trial, in consultation with the VTF and NIHR, we adjusted our plans and increased enrollment.”
Novavax expects its U.S. Phase Three clinical trial to begin by the end of November.
Data from the trial is expected as soon as early first quarter 2021, the company added.