BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five employees at Baltimore City’s Wabash Courthouse have tested positive for COVID-19.
Now, union officials are calling for a 72-hour closure of the building and a slew of other safety precautions.
In a statement to WJZ, the Maryland Judiciary Committee said they’re making health a top priority.
They’re taking additional precautions like providing hand sanitizer, practicing social distancing and installing glass barriers in courtrooms.
All five employees who tested positive are now in quarantine and contact tracing is underway.
