GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Safety concerns for reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic is once again in the spotlight.

Many teachers in Anne Arundel County are demanding a written commitment to safety before returning to the classrooms.

“We want our kids to be safe, we want to be safe,” Betsy Brininger, of the Teacher’s Association of Anne Arundel County, said.

Families have been offered the option of hybrid learning starting next month.

The current reopening plan would allow kindergarten students to go back to school by November 16, with students grades 3 through 5 scheduled to return two weeks later.

Students would attend classes in-person two days a week.

On Wednesday, teachers, staff and educators filled the sidewalk in Annapolis, demanding a written commitment to safety before returning to the classrooms.

“To know that there is a clear set of guidelines for what we will be doing in the classroom, and how it will look, and how situations will be handled I think will ease a lot of anxiety,” Elizabeth Ruddy, a 5th-grade teacher, said.

This comes as the board held a virtual, public hearing where dozens of teachers, parents and students clashed over the hybrid learning plan.

“I would like a plan that gives our students what they need,” parent Kris Patterson said.

“I would like to commend the board on a hasty reopening plan,” parent Andrew Bray said.

“I’m also here to give a voice to kids who aren’t safer at home,” parent Kathryn Burke added.

School officials said, under the hybrid plan, buildings would be shut down for thorough cleaning on Wednesdays.

“Those are our little babies and we need to make sure they are taken care of,” Maryalice Davis, an elementary school teacher, said.

The school board president ended Wednesday’s meeting saying that the school board is listening to what everyone has to say.

There is another school board meeting happening next Wednesday.

