LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — A woman accused in the May 2020 murder of her mother has been brought back into Anne Arundel County to face charges.

Kimberly Lynn Windsor, 46, was charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and first-degree assault in the murder of her mother, 74-year-old Carol Windsor.

Anne Arundel County Police were called to a home in 1100 block of Winterson Road on May 19, 2020 around 3:47 p.m. for an assault.

Someone who was on the phone with Carol when they heard a struggle between the mother and daughter and called police.

Carol reported she was assaulted by her daughter. Kimberly allegedly threw a clock at her head, pulled her to the ground, pulled her hair, kicked her and ran her over with a wheelchair.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but on Mary 24 at 4:41 a.m., Carol succumbed to her injuries.

“Medical records noted Carol Windsor suffered from broken ribs coupled with chest pain and a chronic cough,” the police reported.

Kimberly was incarcerated at an out of county facility and was extricated back to Anne Arundel County on Tuesday.

Even though an arrest has been made in this case, the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at http://www.metrocrimestoppers.org.