By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports over 900 new coronavirus cases overnight for the first time since early August.

The state counted 962 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state total to 143,387. Eleven more Marylanders have died since Wednesday due to the virus.

After a jump Wednesday, hospitalizations remained flat on Thursday, adding one case. There are 502 Marylanders hospitalized, with 120 in ICUs and 382 acute care.

Hospitalizations had been below 500 since August 11, but has steadily increased over recent weeks.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate also continues to increase, now at 3.52%.

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 693 (24)
Anne Arundel 12,040 (262) 12*
Baltimore City 17,774 (485) 17*
Baltimore County 20,670 (646) 23*
Calvert 1,188 (28) 1*
Caroline 750 (8)
Carroll 2,258 (126) 3*
Cecil 1,354 (35) 1*
Charles 3,187 (100) 2*
Dorchester 797 (11)
Frederick 4,786 (131) 8*
Garrett 147 (1)
Harford 3,612 (77) 4*
Howard 5,894 (121) 6*
Kent 343 (23) 2*
Montgomery 25,692 (832) 40*
Prince George’s 32,800 (835) 24*
Queen Anne’s 784 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,497 (60)
Somerset 427 (6)
Talbot 651 (6)
Washington 2,304 (44)
Wicomico 2,519 (51)
Worcester 1,220 (30) 1*
Data not available (13) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 5,611
10-19 12,601 (2)
20-29 27,162 (24) 1*
30-39 25,795 (52) 6*
40-49 22,721 (130) 3*
50-59 20,866 (325) 16*
60-69 14,046 (652) 13*
70-79 8,232 (991) 29*
80+ 6,353 (1,802) 79*
Data not available (2)
Female 75,483 (1,942) 75*
Male 67,904 (2,038) 72*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 44,289 (1,617) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,750 (147) 6*
White (NH) 38,112 (1,705) 72*
Hispanic 30,255 (454) 12*
Other (NH) 6,680 (43)
Data not available 21,301 (14) 2*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.

