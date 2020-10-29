ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports over 900 new coronavirus cases overnight for the first time since early August.
The state counted 962 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state total to 143,387. Eleven more Marylanders have died since Wednesday due to the virus.
After a jump Wednesday, hospitalizations remained flat on Thursday, adding one case. There are 502 Marylanders hospitalized, with 120 in ICUs and 382 acute care.
Hospitalizations had been below 500 since August 11, but has steadily increased over recent weeks.
The state’s calculation of the positivity rate also continues to increase, now at 3.52%.
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|693
|(24)
|Anne Arundel
|12,040
|(262)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|17,774
|(485)
|17*
|Baltimore County
|20,670
|(646)
|23*
|Calvert
|1,188
|(28)
|1*
|Caroline
|750
|(8)
|Carroll
|2,258
|(126)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,354
|(35)
|1*
|Charles
|3,187
|(100)
|2*
|Dorchester
|797
|(11)
|Frederick
|4,786
|(131)
|8*
|Garrett
|147
|(1)
|Harford
|3,612
|(77)
|4*
|Howard
|5,894
|(121)
|6*
|Kent
|343
|(23)
|2*
|Montgomery
|25,692
|(832)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|32,800
|(835)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|784
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,497
|(60)
|Somerset
|427
|(6)
|Talbot
|651
|(6)
|Washington
|2,304
|(44)
|Wicomico
|2,519
|(51)
|Worcester
|1,220
|(30)
|1*
|Data not available
|(13)
|2*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|5,611
|10-19
|12,601
|(2)
|20-29
|27,162
|(24)
|1*
|30-39
|25,795
|(52)
|6*
|40-49
|22,721
|(130)
|3*
|50-59
|20,866
|(325)
|16*
|60-69
|14,046
|(652)
|13*
|70-79
|8,232
|(991)
|29*
|80+
|6,353
|(1,802)
|79*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|75,483
|(1,942)
|75*
|Male
|67,904
|(2,038)
|72*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|44,289
|(1,617)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,750
|(147)
|6*
|White (NH)
|38,112
|(1,705)
|72*
|Hispanic
|30,255
|(454)
|12*
|Other (NH)
|6,680
|(43)
|Data not available
|21,301
|(14)
|2*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.