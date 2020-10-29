BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Heavy rain that was part of the system that was Hurricane Zeta prompted flood watches and warnings for much of Maryland on Thursday.

A flood warning remains in effect for St. Mary’s County until 9:15 p.m. and central Prince George’s County until 10:45 p.m.

The last of the moisture from Zeta moved onto the Eastern Shore and then into the Atlantic Ocean by late Thursday afternoon, where a flood watch is in effect through midnight.

A wind advisory has also been issued for Maryland’s beaches, as well as inland Worcester and Somerset counties. The advisory is in effect for the Lower Eastern Shore from 3 p.m. until 10 a.m., and in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties until 8 p.m.

Wind Advisory in effect for the lower Eastern Shore from 3 PM until 10 AM. Calvert and St. Mary's Counties until 8 PM. Updates on https://t.co/r5SVylsZZz. Be sure to download the WJZ Weather app for the latest. pic.twitter.com/yZZdQ2jX5a — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) October 29, 2020

A number of communities across the state saw more than two inches of rainfall, with 2.54″ falling in La Plata, 2.25″ in Ellicott City and 2.16″ at BWI Airport.

It was a gray and rainy day across #Maryland courtesy of #Zeta! Here's a look at some of the totals we saw. We have another round of wet weather to get through overnight before we dry out Friday morning! #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/3UY9dBJ4wk — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) October 29, 2020

Once what’s left of Zeta leaves the region, there will be a brief reprieve before another unrelated system brings additional rain overnight.

Stay with WJZ for the latest updates.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.