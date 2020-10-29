CORONAVIRUS IN MDNew Daily Cases Top 900 For First Time Since Early August
By Meg McNamara
Filed Under:Flood, Flood Watch, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Maryland Weather, Rain, Talkers, Weather, Zeta

BALTIMORE (WJZ)–  Heavy rain that was part of the system that was Hurricane Zeta prompted flood watches and warnings for much of Maryland on Thursday.

A flood warning remains in effect for St. Mary’s County until 9:15 p.m. and central Prince George’s County until 10:45 p.m.

The last of the moisture from Zeta moved onto the Eastern Shore and then into the Atlantic Ocean by late Thursday afternoon, where a flood watch is in effect through midnight.

 

A wind advisory has also been issued for Maryland’s beaches, as well as inland Worcester and Somerset counties. The advisory is in effect for the Lower Eastern Shore from 3 p.m. until 10 a.m., and in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties until 8 p.m.

A number of communities across the state saw more than two inches of rainfall, with 2.54″ falling in La Plata, 2.25″ in Ellicott City and 2.16″ at BWI Airport.

Once what’s left of Zeta leaves the region, there will be a brief reprieve before another unrelated system brings additional rain overnight.

Stay with WJZ for the latest updates.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

Comments

Leave a Reply