By CBS Baltimore Staff
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools has released its health and safety guidelines for a phased-in transition to hybrid, in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan addresses multiple topics including monitoring community transmission, social and emotional well-being, health services, transportation, building maintenance and ventilation, transportation and food services and mitigation efforts.

In the plan’s opening letter, BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams and Chief of School Climate and Safety Dr. Michael J. Zarchin said:

“We share the community’s goal of getting back to ‘normal’ in every way possible, including bringing our students back to school buildings. We understand how important this is for the academic and social-emotional well-being of our children and our communities. We have worked with the Baltimore County Department of Health to establish mitigation plans and will continue to communicate and collaborate as we monitor and respond to changing conditions.”

The plan can be found by clicking right here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

