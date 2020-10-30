ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added more than 900 new coronavirus cases on Friday for the second day in a row, only the second time since early August more than 900 cases have been reported in a single day, data from the state’s health department showed.
As of Friday, the state has seen 144,314 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 927 in the past day. Ten more deaths were reported, bringing the total to 3,990.
The number of hospitalizations increased by eleven, bringing the total to 513. Of those, 387 patients were in acute care and 126 were in intensive care.
The state’s calculation of the positivity rate also jumped to 3.71% Friday from 3.52% on Thursday.
Since the pandemic began, 3,389,678 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, of which 1,782,204 have come back negative.
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|735
|(24)
|Anne Arundel
|12,115
|(263)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|17,850
|(486)
|18*
|Baltimore County
|20,867
|(649)
|23*
|Calvert
|1,195
|(28)
|1*
|Caroline
|753
|(8)
|Carroll
|2,278
|(126)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,365
|(35)
|1*
|Charles
|3,208
|(100)
|2*
|Dorchester
|808
|(12)
|Frederick
|4,826
|(131)
|8*
|Garrett
|147
|(1)
|Harford
|3,649
|(78)
|4*
|Howard
|5,930
|(121)
|6*
|Kent
|343
|(23)
|2*
|Montgomery
|25,831
|(832)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|32,937
|(835)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|798
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,501
|(60)
|Somerset
|435
|(6)
|Talbot
|655
|(6)
|Washington
|2,327
|(46)
|Wicomico
|2,539
|(51)
|Worcester
|1,222
|(30)
|1*
|Data not available
|(14)
|1*
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|5,663
|10-19
|12,699
|(2)
|20-29
|27,323
|(24)
|1*
|30-39
|25,943
|(52)
|6*
|40-49
|22,871
|(130)
|3*
|50-59
|21,007
|(326)
|16*
|60-69
|14,131
|(653)
|13*
|70-79
|8,291
|(995)
|29*
|80+
|6,386
|(1,806)
|79*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|75,984
|(1,947)
|75*
|Male
|68,330
|(2,043)
|72*
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|44,529
|(1,618)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,766
|(147)
|6*
|White (NH)
|38,458
|(1,713)
|73*
|Hispanic
|30,430
|(454)
|12*
|Other (NH)
|6,713
|(43)
|Data not available
|21,418
|(15)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.