CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore Than 900 New Cases For Second Consecutive Day; Positivity Rate Climbs
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus cases, coronavirus in Maryland, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added more than 900 new coronavirus cases on Friday for the second day in a row, only the second time since early August more than 900 cases have been reported in a single day, data from the state’s health department showed.

As of Friday, the state has seen 144,314 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 927 in the past day. Ten more deaths were reported, bringing the total to 3,990.

The number of hospitalizations increased by eleven, bringing the total to 513. Of those, 387 patients were in acute care and 126 were in intensive care.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate also jumped to 3.71% Friday from 3.52% on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, 3,389,678 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, of which 1,782,204 have come back negative.

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 735 (24)
Anne Arundel 12,115 (263) 12*
Baltimore City 17,850 (486) 18*
Baltimore County 20,867 (649) 23*
Calvert 1,195 (28) 1*
Caroline 753 (8)
Carroll 2,278 (126) 3*
Cecil 1,365 (35) 1*
Charles 3,208 (100) 2*
Dorchester 808 (12)
Frederick 4,826 (131) 8*
Garrett 147 (1)
Harford 3,649 (78) 4*
Howard 5,930 (121) 6*
Kent 343 (23) 2*
Montgomery 25,831 (832) 40*
Prince George’s 32,937 (835) 24*
Queen Anne’s 798 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,501 (60)
Somerset 435 (6)
Talbot 655 (6)
Washington 2,327 (46)
Wicomico 2,539 (51)
Worcester 1,222 (30) 1*
Data not available (14) 1*

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 5,663
10-19 12,699 (2)
20-29 27,323 (24) 1*
30-39 25,943 (52) 6*
40-49 22,871 (130) 3*
50-59 21,007 (326) 16*
60-69 14,131 (653) 13*
70-79 8,291 (995) 29*
80+ 6,386 (1,806) 79*
Data not available (2)
Female 75,984 (1,947) 75*
Male 68,330 (2,043) 72*

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 44,529 (1,618) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,766 (147) 6*
White (NH) 38,458 (1,713) 73*
Hispanic 30,430 (454) 12*
Other (NH) 6,713 (43)
Data not available 21,418 (15) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply