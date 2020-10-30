Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Freeze warnings are set to go into effect Saturday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued the warnings from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Halloween morning.
The warning is in effect for parts of Caroline, Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Carroll, Frederick, Baltimore, Harford and Howard counties.
A frost advisory is also in place for parts of Howard, Montgomery and Baltimore counties from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m.
