CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore Than 900 New Cases For Second Consecutive Day; Positivity Rate Climbs
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMThe Deciders: A CBS News Special
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Tim Williams
Filed Under:Freeze warning, Frost Advisory, Halloween, Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Freeze warnings are set to go into effect Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued the warnings from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Halloween morning.

The warning is in effect for parts of Caroline, Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Carroll, Frederick, Baltimore, Harford and Howard counties.

A frost advisory is also in place for parts of Howard,  Montgomery and Baltimore counties from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

Tim Williams

Comments

Leave a Reply