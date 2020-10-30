ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — With more than 500 Marylanders hospitalized with coronavirus and even more quarantining due to possible exposure, the state board of elections released a step-by-step process on how those eligible voters can still vote without exposing anyone else.
“With the number of COVID-19 cases rising in some locations, it is important for hospitalized or quarantined voters to know they can still cast their ballots,” said Maryland State Board of Elections Administrator Linda Lamone. “Election officials have a detailed process in place for voters in either of these situations to ensure they can complete ballots in time to be counted.”
First, someone must bring the hospitalized or quarantined voter a ballot request form, which can be found online or at the voter’s local board of election’s office.
Second, the voter then fills out the Designation of Agent form which is also available online. That allows someone to serve as the voter’s agent.
The voter’s agent then takes the completed ballot request and agent forms to a local board of elections office in the voter’s county of residence.
The local board will then give the agent a ballot packet, which the agent takes to the voter. The voter fills out the ballot, puts the completed ballot in an envelope, signs the voter oath and seals the envelope. If the voter requires help, the agent can help them or another person, but they need to fill out a Certificate of Assistance form that is included with the ballot packet.
The voter or agent can then submit the ballot by:
- Dropping it in an authorized ballot drop box. A list of all drop box locations in Maryland can be found online.
- Hand-delivering the ballot to the local board of elections office.
- Mailing the ballot back, provided it is postmarked by November 3. Due to ongoing the United States Postal Service delivery delays, the Maryland State Board of Elections recommends avoiding this method of submission.