BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — As COVID-19 cases in Maryland continue to climb, the State Department of Health announced the Six Flags America drive-thru testing site is expanding its hours of operation.
Beginning Monday, November 2, the site will be open Mondays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and then on Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon.
No appointment or doctor’s note is required.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.