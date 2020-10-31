ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — County Executive Steuart Pittman announced Friday an energy bill relief program that will allow qualified families and individuals affected by the coronavirus pandemic to apply for special assistance through Anne Arundel’s Community Action Agency.
“As colder weather begins and utility bills come due, we can’t allow the impacts of this pandemic to put people at risk of utility shut-off,” Pittman said. “I encourage anyone who is behind on energy bills to apply for this funding or else reach out to your energy provider to negotiate an affordable payment plan. I am grateful to our Community Action Team for the important work they have done during this pandemic, and stepping up to manage these funds for us.”
CAA’s Energy Assistance Department provides assistance to qualified Anne Arundel County residents to help lower their cost of heat and electricity during the winter months and ensure that families are able to keep their electricity for lighting, meal preparation and personal safety.
In addition to assistance from the CAA, the County has partnered with BGE to offer assistance to families and individuals struggling with past-due balances through a Deferred Payment Arrangement Plan. This plan allows customers to pay the balance off over time in installments with no required down payment.
