(CNN) — When most people think of ideal conditions for trick-or-treating, they imagine a cool, dry night with a full moon. This year a very unique type of full moon are in the forecast.

For starters, the full moon isn’t just any full moon, but a blue one. Not because of the color, but rather when you have two full moons in the same month, the second one is called a “blue moon.” Blue moons only happen every two to three years, which is where the phrase “once in a blue moon” comes from.

Even more unusual is having a full moon on Halloween. According to the Farmers’ Almanac, this only happens about every 19 years — meaning the next full moon to take place on Halloween will not occur until 2039.

Of course, not everybody is trick-or-treating this Halloween. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is discouraging door-to-door activities, costume masks and Halloween parties because of the coronavirus.

Baltimore City officials are also asking that residents find alternative activities as the city and state’s COVID-19 cases are on the rise as well as the positivity rate.

But if you are going the traditional route, here’s what the forecast will look like in Maryland: dry and chilly.

Much of Massachusetts will wake up to snow Halloween morning, but with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s and full sunshine, some of that snow will melt before trick-or-treating begins.

That doesn’t mean it’s going to be warm. In fact, 43°F is the average low temperature for Boston this time of year, yet that will likely be the high temperature on Saturday. New York, Hartford, Providence, and even Portland, Maine, will all see high temperatures around 10-15 degrees below normal Saturday.

The good news is that no new rain or snow will be falling during trick-or-treat hours — though it will be a close one since Sunday will bring another round of rain-snow to most of the Northeast.

Watch the full forecast below:

Also a reminder that we “fall back” in the early morning hours of Sunday, so turn your clocks back an hour.

