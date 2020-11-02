BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey says he has tested positive with the coronavirus, a day after he played against the Steelers on Sunday.
I got the Rona hopefully I’ll be back healthy soon
— Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) November 2, 2020
The Ravens released a statement Monday morning confirming a player has tested positive, but did not name Humphrey.
“We were informed early this morning that a Ravens player has tested positive for COVID-19. He immediately began to self-quarantine, and our organization is now in the NFL’s intensive protocol. In coordination with the league, we have started the process of contact tracing and are following the guidelines of intensive protocol. The health and safety of our players, staff and community continue to be our highest priority. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and our team doctors and will follow their guidance.”
Humphrey missed practice last Wednesday, sent home from the team facility because he was dealing with cold symptoms.
However, he returned and practiced Thursday and Friday, then played on Sunday against the Steelers.
Statement from #Steelers Spokesman Burt Lauten: pic.twitter.com/xoPE1wLbvP
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 2, 2020
Though no Steelers’ testing from Sunday have come back positive, they are still set to follow the NFL’s intensive protocols.
This story is developing.