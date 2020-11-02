BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens coach John Harbaugh spoke to the media Monday afternoon, hours after the team announced a player had tested positive for coronavirus.

As of now Harbaugh said the team will meet virtually, but practice normally, while the team is following the NFL’s intensive protocol and conducts contact tracing.

However, that could all change should other players test positive. Practice doesn’t normally begin until Wednesday.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey tweeted Monday morning: “I got the Rona.”

The Ravens released a statement Monday morning confirming a player had tested positive, but did not name Humphrey.

“We were informed early this morning that a Ravens player has tested positive for COVID-19. He immediately began to self-quarantine, and our organization is now in the NFL’s intensive protocol. In coordination with the league, we have started the process of contact tracing and are following the guidelines of intensive protocol. The health and safety of our players, staff and community continue to be our highest priority. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and our team doctors and will follow their guidance.”

Humphrey missed practice last Wednesday, sent home from the team facility because he was dealing with cold symptoms.

However, he returned and practiced Thursday and Friday, then played on Sunday against the Steelers.

Harbaugh said Humphrey obviously will be out for the Ravens game against the Colts on Sunday as he quarantines.

