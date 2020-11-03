ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported another 771 new COVID-19 cases and nearly three dozen more hospitalizations as the total number of cases surpassed 147,000, data from the state’s health department shows.

As of Tuesday, there have been 147,766 COVID-19 cases in the state. Eight more deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 4,015.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate remained nearly flat, down to 3.93% from 3.94% on Monday.

Thirty-three more people have been hospitalized, bringing the total to 562. Of those, 419 are in acute care and 143 are in intensive care.

Just under 3.5 million COVID-19 tests — 3,499,117 — have been conducted since the pandemic began, of which 1,820,134 came back negative.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 845 (24) Anne Arundel 12,448 (270) 12* Baltimore City 18,292 (490) 18* Baltimore County 21,479 (653) 23* Calvert 1,224 (28) 1* Caroline 767 (8) Carroll 2,330 (127) 3* Cecil 1,398 (35) 1* Charles 3,273 (100) 2* Dorchester 835 (12) Frederick 4,951 (132) 8* Garrett 161 (1) Harford 3,768 (78) 4* Howard 6,059 (122) 6* Kent 349 (23) 2* Montgomery 26,398 (835) 41* Prince George’s 33,488 (839) 24* Queen Anne’s 812 (25) 1* St. Mary’s 1,515 (60) Somerset 454 (6) Talbot 662 (6) Washington 2,404 (47) Wicomico 2,601 (52) Worcester 1,253 (30) 1* Data not available (12)

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 5,852 10-19 13,008 (2) 20-29 28,009 (24) 1* 30-39 26,614 (52) 6* 40-49 23,415 (131) 3* 50-59 21,498 (327) 16* 60-69 14,455 (661) 14* 70-79 8,440 (1,000) 28* 80+ 6,475 (1,816) 79* Data not available (2) Female 77,774 (1,966) 75* Male 69,992 (2,049) 72*

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 45,515 (1,623) 55* Asian (NH) 2,836 (147) 6* White (NH) 39,662 (1,730) 73* Hispanic 31,086 (456) 13* Other (NH) 6,873 (45) Data not available 21,794 (14)

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly listed the number of new cases reported Tuesday as 850, it’s actually 771. We apologize for our error.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.