ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported another 771 new COVID-19 cases and nearly three dozen more hospitalizations as the total number of cases surpassed 147,000, data from the state’s health department shows.
As of Tuesday, there have been 147,766 COVID-19 cases in the state. Eight more deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 4,015.
The state’s calculation of the positivity rate remained nearly flat, down to 3.93% from 3.94% on Monday.
Thirty-three more people have been hospitalized, bringing the total to 562. Of those, 419 are in acute care and 143 are in intensive care.
Just under 3.5 million COVID-19 tests — 3,499,117 — have been conducted since the pandemic began, of which 1,820,134 came back negative.
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|845
|(24)
|Anne Arundel
|12,448
|(270)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|18,292
|(490)
|18*
|Baltimore County
|21,479
|(653)
|23*
|Calvert
|1,224
|(28)
|1*
|Caroline
|767
|(8)
|Carroll
|2,330
|(127)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,398
|(35)
|1*
|Charles
|3,273
|(100)
|2*
|Dorchester
|835
|(12)
|Frederick
|4,951
|(132)
|8*
|Garrett
|161
|(1)
|Harford
|3,768
|(78)
|4*
|Howard
|6,059
|(122)
|6*
|Kent
|349
|(23)
|2*
|Montgomery
|26,398
|(835)
|41*
|Prince George’s
|33,488
|(839)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|812
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,515
|(60)
|Somerset
|454
|(6)
|Talbot
|662
|(6)
|Washington
|2,404
|(47)
|Wicomico
|2,601
|(52)
|Worcester
|1,253
|(30)
|1*
|Data not available
|(12)
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|5,852
|10-19
|13,008
|(2)
|20-29
|28,009
|(24)
|1*
|30-39
|26,614
|(52)
|6*
|40-49
|23,415
|(131)
|3*
|50-59
|21,498
|(327)
|16*
|60-69
|14,455
|(661)
|14*
|70-79
|8,440
|(1,000)
|28*
|80+
|6,475
|(1,816)
|79*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|77,774
|(1,966)
|75*
|Male
|69,992
|(2,049)
|72*
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|45,515
|(1,623)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,836
|(147)
|6*
|White (NH)
|39,662
|(1,730)
|73*
|Hispanic
|31,086
|(456)
|13*
|Other (NH)
|6,873
|(45)
|Data not available
|21,794
|(14)
Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly listed the number of new cases reported Tuesday as 850, it’s actually 771. We apologize for our error.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.
