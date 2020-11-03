Election ConnectionHere's Everything You Need To Know About Election Day In Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Election Day, Elections 2020

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Need a ride to the polls? Uber and Lyft are both offering discounts to those who use their services to cast their ballots.

Uber’s offering includes 50% off rides to and from the polls, up to $7 each way, as well as a poll-finder in the app. Bikes and scooters also qualify for the discount.

VOTING RESOURCES:

Lyft, meanwhile, is offering 50% off rides, up to $10, for voters heading to the polls or to drop off their ballots at a ballot drop box. Use the promo code 2020VOTE to get the deal.

Click here for a list of other Election Day deals.

