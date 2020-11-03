Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sullivan’s Steakhouse in Baltimore is closing its doors for the second time due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The steakhouse has been on Pratt Street near the Inner Harbor for more than a decade.
Sullivan’s is closing a second time after the state allowed restaurants to reopen this summer.
The company does not have a date set for when it will start serving again.
