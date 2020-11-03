Election ConnectionHere's Everything You Need To Know About Election Day In Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, sullivan's Steakhouse, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sullivan’s Steakhouse in Baltimore is closing its doors for the second time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The steakhouse has been on Pratt Street near the Inner Harbor for more than a decade.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Sullivan’s is closing a second time after the state allowed restaurants to reopen this summer.

The company does not have a date set for when it will start serving again.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply