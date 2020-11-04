ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported exactly 1,000 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as the positivity rate jumped to more than 4%, data from the state’s health department shows.
As of Wednesday morning, the state has seen 148,766 COVID-19 cases and 4,025 deaths, an increase of ten from Tuesday.
Thirty-three more hospitalizations were reported, bringing the state’s total to 595. Of those, 441 patients are in acute care and 154 are in intensive care.
The state’s calculation of the seven-day positivity rate increased from 3.93% on Tuesday to 4.1% on Wednesday. That’s the highest rate since early August.
Since the pandemic began, the state has had 3,524,387 COVID-19 tests conducted, of which 1,830,301 have come back negative.
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by state (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|884
|(24)
|Anne Arundel
|12,540
|(271)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|18,457
|(490)
|18*
|Baltimore County
|21,605
|(655)
|23*
|Calvert
|1,230
|(28)
|1*
|Caroline
|767
|(8)
|Carroll
|2,354
|(127)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,407
|(35)
|1*
|Charles
|3,299
|(100)
|2*
|Dorchester
|837
|(12)
|Frederick
|4,987
|(132)
|8*
|Garrett
|165
|(1)
|Harford
|3,820
|(78)
|4*
|Howard
|6,085
|(123)
|6*
|Kent
|349
|(23)
|2*
|Montgomery
|26,551
|(837)
|41*
|Prince George’s
|33,651
|(840)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|818
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,524
|(61)
|Somerset
|462
|(6)
|Talbot
|663
|(6)
|Washington
|2,445
|(48)
|Wicomico
|2,612
|(52)
|Worcester
|1,254
|(30)
|1*
|Data not available
|(13)
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|5,901
|10-19
|13,103
|(2)
|20-29
|28,208
|(24)
|1*
|30-39
|26,793
|(54)
|6*
|40-49
|23,576
|(131)
|3*
|50-59
|21,647
|(327)
|16*
|60-69
|14,554
|(661)
|14*
|70-79
|8,489
|(1,002)
|28*
|80+
|6,495
|(1,822)
|79*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|78,290
|(1,970)
|75*
|Male
|70,476
|(2,055)
|72*
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|45,723
|(1,622)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,846
|(147)
|6*
|White (NH)
|39,978
|(1,738)
|73*
|Hispanic
|31,214
|(457)
|13*
|Other (NH)
|6,915
|(46)
|Data not available
|22,090
|(15)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.