GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Board of Education voted Wednesday to remain virtual through at least the first semester amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Anne Arundel County Schools had plans to reopen in mid-November, but will instead remain virtual, citing coronavirus health metrics.
“I am recommending that we not move forward with our reopening plan for elementary schools in November, the 16th or the 30th, that we postpone that due to the metrics,” Superintendent Dr. George Arlotto said.
Earlier in the day, the Anne Arundel County Teacher’s Union held a virtual meeting, reiterating their need for transparency and strict safety measures.
“We are asking the board to go beyond the health department and CDC and put procedures in place that protect our employees,” the union said.
Baltimore County Schools decided not to reopen four of its separate day schools this month as its positivity rate now stands at 4.6% and the number of cases per 100,000 people is more than 18, marking a steady increase in the last week.
In a statement to WJZ, the school district said it continues to monitor its metrics daily and will make adjustments, as necessary.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.