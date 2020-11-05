BALTIMORE (WJZ) — World boxing champion Gervonta Davis was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run accident in South Baltimore overnight, a source tells WJZ.

The accident happened around 1:53 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Baltimore Police was called to the scene for a report of a multi-vehicle collision. They found several people suffering from minor injuries and one person was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to their report.

According to police, a vehicle ran through a red light and struck another vehicle, then left the scene.

Police would not confirm if Davis was at the scene or driving the vehicle, but a source tells WJZ Davis was driving the car that ran the red light.

It’s not the first time Davis has had a run-in with the law this year.

In February 2020, he was charged with battery after a viral video allegedly showed him in an altercation with his ex-girlfriend.

The viral video appeared to show Davis, 25, battering his ex-girlfriend, with whom he shares a child, while at a celebrity basketball game in Miami.

WJZ reported Sunday that Davis retained his WBA lightweight championship when he knocked out Leo Santa Cruz with a stunning uppercut in the sixth round Saturday night at the Alamodome.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact C.R.A.S.H. Team investigators at 410-396-2606.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.