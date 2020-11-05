Comments
JARRETTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The deaths of an elderly couple in Harford County on Halloween have been ruled a murder-suicide, police said Thursday morning.
Deputies responded to the 3600 block of Duxbury Court in Jarrettsville at around 9:58 a.m. after a family member found the husband and wife dead in the home.
Police said they found the 75-year-old man, identified as Gregory Weller, dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They also found his wife, Thelma Weller, 76, dead from a gunshot wound in another room.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Berg at 443-409-3302.