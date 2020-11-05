Election ConnectionLive Election Results
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Crime, Homicide, Jarrettsville, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Murder-Suicide, Shooting, Talkers

JARRETTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The deaths of an elderly couple in Harford County on Halloween have been ruled a murder-suicide, police said Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to the 3600 block of Duxbury Court in Jarrettsville at around 9:58 a.m. after a family member found the husband and wife dead in the home.

Police said they found the 75-year-old man, identified as Gregory Weller, dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They also found his wife, Thelma Weller, 76, dead from a gunshot wound in another room.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Berg at 443-409-3302.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply