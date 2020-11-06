Comments
LA PLATA, Md. (WJZ) — Another Maryland school district is staying virtual until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Charles County Public Schools said it wanted to move to a hybrid system, but pushed it back due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.
The district is now hoping to have students back into the classrooms after winter break.
The student learning centers will still open next Monday.
