BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One day after Gov. Larry Hogan’s blunt words telling Marylanders to “just wear the damn masks,” the state recorded its third-highest daily rise in infections since the pandemic began with 1,541 new cases—a majority among younger people—and 11 more lives lost.

As we monitor the COVID-19 surge taking place nationwide, Maryland will continue to attack this virus with every tool at our disposal. The most effective tool we have is each and every one of you—the people of Maryland. pic.twitter.com/ivKxjNCsOE — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) November 6, 2020

Dr. Camille Upchurch is the chief of medicine at LifeBridge Northwest Hospital.

“In very early August, there was a spike similar to this,” she told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. “I’m actually hopeful that our population can adhere to certain behaviors that would limit the rise, but we are entering that respiratory virus flu season when things are colder, and if things continue to climb, I would not be surprised.”

The UMMS COVID incident commander gets emotional talking about the impact of the pandemic and the friend he lost to suicide @wjz pic.twitter.com/XbgG1wU0Ii — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 5, 2020

Dr. Upchurch said she hopes this is a wake-up call to stay vigilant. “It’s high. It’s concerning. I’m hopeful this is enough of a warning for folks to follow safe behaviors that limit the spread,” Dr. Upchurch said.

Maryland’s positivity rate is now 4.37 percent, up yet again by .16 percent in the past 24 hours according to numbers from the Maryland Department of Health.

At the Baltimore Convention Center, one of Maryland’s busiest walk-in testing sites, the state is moving operations indoors in anticipation of colder weather ahead. They said there is adequate ventilation and space to socially distance.

More than 32,000 square feet of floor space and 32-foot-high ceilings provide ample room for physical distancing and air circulation. The facility’s air-filtration system completely exchanges indoor air with fresh air from outside four times every hour. https://t.co/9FC9nOfdUm pic.twitter.com/wmipWFyFPk — Maryland Department of Health (@MDHealthDept) November 6, 2020

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is calling for faster testing results statewide.

“We should have a goal of one day. We can’t wait. This virus isn’t waiting,” Ball said.

Contact tracing shows a majority of new cases are tied to large gatherings and travel. That is a warning sign less than three weeks from Thanksgiving.

“I am very concerned—especially as we are getting closer to the holiday season—when we see our numbers go up like this. Here in Howard County, we saw the second-highest daily rate that we’ve seen throughout this pandemic,“ Ball said.

Local jurisdictions can be more restrictive than the state at their discretion but not less restrictive.

Baltimore City announced new restrictions on businesses that go into effect next Thursday, November 12 at 5 p.m. They would limit restaurant and retail capacity and close bars that are not serving food.

NEW RESTRICTIONS FOR BALTIMORE CITY: They go into effect Nov 12 at 5pm ⬇️

-Restaurants, churches, retail, fitness centers, casino capped at 25% capacity

-Restaurants must close indoor dining at 10pm

-Bars without food service not permitted to open @WJZ — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 6, 2020

In Howard County, Ball is not increasing restrictions yet but signaled he would be open to them if key metrics worsened.

“I was one of the first in the state and region to shut down our malls. I am willing to make the tough decisions,“ he told Hellgren. “Our data are better than many other jurisdictions around Maryland but things are still concerning, and I will do what needs to be done.“

Baltimore County’s Executive said he is trying to balance the economic impact as cases surge.

“We continue at this point to be aligned with the state reopening guidelines,“ Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said. “We have made millions of dollars available to our small businesses, particularly our bars and restaurants.“

Here is the money the state is providing to help struggling restaurants stay afloat by county in Maryland (and Baltimore City); local officials will distribute the funds. @wjz pic.twitter.com/ZYClAHyuo4 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 5, 2020

He urged people to continue to wear masks and avoid large gatherings.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny O on the rising #COVID19 case numbers in Maryland: “The numbers are concerning across the state of Maryland. It’s not just the Baltimore region. It’s everywhere…“ @wjz pic.twitter.com/M6Pdg4L78g — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 6, 2020

“The numbers are concerning across the state of Maryland. It is not just the Baltimore region. It is everywhere,“ Olszewski said. “It is a stark reminder that people have to take this seriously.”

Baltimore City has seen cases rise 53% compared to 4 weeks ago @wjz pic.twitter.com/hX0Or2vA12 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 6, 2020

Baltimore City alone has seen the number of deaths rise a staggering 300 percent compared to four weeks ago.

