ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Positive Coronavirus cases continue to spike in Maryland as more than 1,400 new cases were reported Saturday, according to state health department data.
Cases jumped by 1,410, bringing the state total to 152,915. 6 more Marylanders have died, a total of 4,052.
The statewide positivity rate continues to climb, now at 4.54%, and is still the highest since early August.
Hospitalizations increased by 23 with 632 people currently in the hospital.
Of those hospitalized, 153 are in ICUs and 479 are in acute care.
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by state (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|1,023
|(26)
|Anne Arundel
|12,970
|(271)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|19,065
|(497)
|18*
|Baltimore County
|22,267
|(660)
|23*
|Calvert
|1,270
|(28)
|1*
|Caroline
|777
|(8)
|Carroll
|2,421
|(127)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,459
|(35)
|1*
|Charles
|3,419
|(100)
|2*
|Dorchester
|858
|(12)
|Frederick
|5,116
|(132)
|8*
|Garrett
|174
|(1)
|Harford
|3,999
|(79)
|4*
|Howard
|6,261
|(122)
|6*
|Kent
|355
|(24)
|2*
|Montgomery
|27,169
|(847)
|41*
|Prince George’s
|34,246
|(845)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|835
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,571
|(60)
|Somerset
|489
|(7)
|Talbot
|670
|(6)
|Washington
|2,557
|(47)
|Wicomico
|2,671
|(52)
|Worcester
|1,273
|(30)
|1*
|Data not available
|(11)
|2*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|6,040
|10-19
|13,496
|(3)
|20-29
|29,102
|(24)
|1*
|30-39
|27,602
|(54)
|6*
|40-49
|24,188
|(132)
|3*
|50-59
|22,256
|(331)
|16*
|60-69
|14,924
|(662)
|14*
|70-79
|8,683
|(1,006)
|28*
|80+
|6,624
|(1,838)
|81*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|80,411
|(1,985)
|75*
|Male
|72,504
|(2,067)
|74*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|46,824
|(1,635)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,930
|(148)
|6*
|White (NH)
|41,648
|(1,748)
|73*
|Hispanic
|31,957
|(461)
|13*
|Other (NH)
|7,140
|(46)
|Data not available
|22,416
|(14)
|2*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.