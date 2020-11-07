Election ConnectionJoe Biden Projected To Win White House
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Positive Coronavirus cases continue to spike in Maryland as more than 1,400 new cases were reported Saturday, according to state health department data.

Cases jumped by 1,410, bringing the state total to 152,915. 6 more Marylanders have died, a total of 4,052.

The statewide positivity rate continues to climb, now at 4.54%, and is still the highest since early August.

Hospitalizations increased by 23 with 632 people currently in the hospital.

Of those hospitalized, 153 are in ICUs and 479 are in acute care.

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by state (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 1,023 (26)
Anne Arundel 12,970 (271) 12*
Baltimore City 19,065 (497) 18*
Baltimore County 22,267 (660) 23*
Calvert 1,270 (28) 1*
Caroline 777 (8)
Carroll 2,421 (127) 3*
Cecil 1,459 (35) 1*
Charles 3,419 (100) 2*
Dorchester 858 (12)
Frederick 5,116 (132) 8*
Garrett 174 (1)
Harford 3,999 (79) 4*
Howard 6,261 (122) 6*
Kent 355 (24) 2*
Montgomery 27,169 (847) 41*
Prince George’s 34,246 (845) 24*
Queen Anne’s 835 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,571 (60)
Somerset 489 (7)
Talbot 670 (6)
Washington 2,557 (47)
Wicomico 2,671 (52)
Worcester 1,273 (30) 1*
Data not available (11) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 6,040
10-19 13,496 (3)
20-29 29,102 (24) 1*
30-39 27,602 (54) 6*
40-49 24,188 (132) 3*
50-59 22,256 (331) 16*
60-69 14,924 (662) 14*
70-79 8,683 (1,006) 28*
80+ 6,624 (1,838) 81*
Data not available (2)
Female 80,411 (1,985) 75*
Male 72,504 (2,067) 74*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 46,824 (1,635) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,930 (148) 6*
White (NH) 41,648 (1,748) 73*
Hispanic 31,957 (461) 13*
Other (NH) 7,140 (46)
Data not available 22,416 (14) 2*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

