INDIANAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Ravens have elevated wide receiver Dez Bryant from the practice squad to the active roster. He could play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, according to reports.
ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates was first to report.
“News: the Ravens have elevated Dez Bryant from the practice squad to the active roster. His return to NFL action could be as soon as tomorrow,” Yates tweeted Saturday.
Bryant had been added to the Ravens practice squad on October 27.
Bryant, a three-time Pro Bowler, played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2010 to 2017, before he was released in April 2018. He then was signed to the New Orleans Saints but tore his Achilles tendon two days after signing.
Since, the 31-year-old Bryant has been waiting for the opportunity to return to the field with a team. He’s been connected to a couple over the course of the last few years but never ended up signing.
Prior to his injury, Bryant had seen his production slip in Dallas failing to reach 900 yards receiving in either of his last two seasons with the team in 2016 and 2017. In his eight seasons with the Cowboys, Bryant hauled in 531 receptions for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns.