ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland has again had more than 1,000 positive cases reported in a single day as the positivity rate increased slightly, according to state health department data.
1,081 new cases were reported on Sunday, bringing the state total to 153,966. Eleven more Marylanders have died, bringing the total to 4,063.
The statewide positivity rate continues increased slightly to 4.62%, and is still the highest since early August.
Hospitalizations increased by 23 with 655 people currently in the hospital.
Of those hospitalized, 163 are in ICUs and 492 are in acute care.
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by state (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|1,051
|(26)
|Anne Arundel
|13,067
|(271)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|19,196
|(497)
|18*
|Baltimore County
|22,427
|(660)
|24*
|Calvert
|1,274
|(28)
|1*
|Caroline
|778
|(9)
|Carroll
|2,451
|(127)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,466
|(35)
|1*
|Charles
|3,443
|(100)
|2*
|Dorchester
|869
|(13)
|Frederick
|5,166
|(132)
|8*
|Garrett
|181
|(1)
|Harford
|4,076
|(80)
|4*
|Howard
|6,302
|(123)
|6*
|Kent
|355
|(24)
|2*
|Montgomery
|27,342
|(848)
|41*
|Prince George’s
|34,384
|(846)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|837
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,591
|(60)
|Somerset
|492
|(7)
|Talbot
|673
|(6)
|Washington
|2,612
|(47)
|Wicomico
|2,687
|(52)
|Worcester
|1,276
|(30)
|1*
|Data not available
|(16)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|6,103
|10-19
|13,596
|(3)
|20-29
|29,316
|(24)
|1*
|30-39
|27,768
|(54)
|6*
|40-49
|24,364
|(132)
|3*
|50-59
|22,405
|(331)
|16*
|60-69
|15,047
|(664)
|14*
|70-79
|8,739
|(1,010)
|28*
|80+
|6,658
|(1,843)
|81*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|81,010
|(1,990)
|75*
|Male
|72,986
|(2,073)
|74*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|47,114
|(1,638)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,951
|(148)
|6*
|White (NH)
|42,120
|(1,751)
|74*
|Hispanic
|32,106
|(462)
|13*
|Other (NH)
|7,193
|(45)
|Data not available
|22,512
|(19)
|1*
