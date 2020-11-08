New Mural Unveiled In North Baltimore SaturdayA new mural is up in north Baltimore. It was unveiled Saturday along Greenmount Avenue at the Southern Waverly Gateway.

Maryland Fall Foliage: Much Of State Past Peak Point, Leaves Still Colorful In SouthEven though wind and rain lately have sent much of Maryland past peak foliage, you can still catch some fall colors in some parts of the state this weekend.

Say Hello To Maisie! Maryland Zoo's Newest Chimpanzee Now Has A NameAfter over 9,500 votes cast, the young chimp is now named Maisie.

Your 'I Voted' Sticker Can Score You Some Great Deals Around Baltimore This YearIf you voted, chances are you have an "I voted sticker."

WJZ Reporter Paul Gessler, Wife Welcome Baby GirlWJZ reporter Paul Gessler and his wife welcomed their daughter Camille Darwin Gessler Sunday afternoon at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

'Tipsy Teacher' Wine Store Helps Put Money In Pockets Of Under-Funded TeachersTipsy Teacher is an online wine store started by a teacher and where 15% of all sales go directly into the pockets of under-funded teachers.