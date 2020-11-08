Election ConnectionJoe Biden Projected To Win White House
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland has again had more than 1,000 positive cases reported in a single day as the positivity rate increased slightly, according to state health department data.

1,081 new cases were reported on Sunday, bringing the state total to 153,966. Eleven more Marylanders have died, bringing the total to 4,063.

The statewide positivity rate continues increased slightly to 4.62%, and is still the highest since early August.

Hospitalizations increased by 23 with 655 people currently in the hospital.

Of those hospitalized, 163 are in ICUs and 492 are in acute care.

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by state (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 1,051 (26)
Anne Arundel 13,067 (271) 12*
Baltimore City 19,196 (497) 18*
Baltimore County 22,427 (660) 24*
Calvert 1,274 (28) 1*
Caroline 778 (9)
Carroll 2,451 (127) 3*
Cecil 1,466 (35) 1*
Charles 3,443 (100) 2*
Dorchester 869 (13)
Frederick 5,166 (132) 8*
Garrett 181 (1)
Harford 4,076 (80) 4*
Howard 6,302 (123) 6*
Kent 355 (24) 2*
Montgomery 27,342 (848) 41*
Prince George’s 34,384 (846) 24*
Queen Anne’s 837 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,591 (60)
Somerset 492 (7)
Talbot 673 (6)
Washington 2,612 (47)
Wicomico 2,687 (52)
Worcester 1,276 (30) 1*
Data not available (16) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 6,103
10-19 13,596 (3)
20-29 29,316 (24) 1*
30-39 27,768 (54) 6*
40-49 24,364 (132) 3*
50-59 22,405 (331) 16*
60-69 15,047 (664) 14*
70-79 8,739 (1,010) 28*
80+ 6,658 (1,843) 81*
Data not available (2)
Female 81,010 (1,990) 75*
Male 72,986 (2,073) 74*

 

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 47,114 (1,638) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,951 (148) 6*
White (NH) 42,120 (1,751) 74*
Hispanic 32,106 (462) 13*
Other (NH) 7,193 (45)
Data not available 22,512 (19) 1*

