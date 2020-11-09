CORONAVIRUS IN MDPositivity Rate Back Above 5%, Sixth Straight Day Cases Above 1K
EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for two people wanted for allegedly assaulting an employee after refusing to wear masks at a Cold Stone Creamery in Edgewater on Saturday.

Anne Arundel County police officers responded at around 7:20 p.m. for a report of an assault at the ice cream shop at Lee Airpark Drive.

A man and a woman had entered the store and were asked by employees there to put on a mask. They initially argued with the employees before police said it escalated to a physical altercation.

An employee was injured and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the two suspects fled in a silver Nissan Altima.

