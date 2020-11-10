NEW COVID RESTRICTIOMaryland Rolls Back Indoor Dining Capacity At Bars, Restaurants To 50%, Urges Against Gatherings
By CBS Baltimore Staff
CUMBERLAND, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health announced Tuesday that it has partnered with the Allegany County Health Department to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Allegany County Fairgrounds.

The new site will begin providing tests to Marylanders Wednesday, November 11, at 8 a.m.

Testing will occur at the Allegany County Fairgrounds on Mondays from 2 to 7 p.m. and on Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is no out-of-pocket cost to get a test at the site, and appointments and doctors’ orders are not required.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

