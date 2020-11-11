CORONAVIRUS IN MD1,714 New COVID-19 Cases Reported, Second-Highest Daily Increase Since Pandemic Began
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMWJZ News @ 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County Public Schools, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, high school sports, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The start of Baltimore County Public Schools’ in-person voluntary conditioning and skill development sessions for student-athletes has been postponed indefinitely, officials school officials said Wednesday.

The sessions for BCPS middle and high school students were scheduled to begin on Monday, November 16.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

In accordance with guidance from the Maryland State Department of Education and Maryland Department of Health, BCPS staff will proceed with the conditioning and skill development sessions two weeks after Baltimore County reaches established parameters.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, BCPS said they’re monitoring health metrics daily in coordination with the Baltimore County Department of Health.

Updates on metrics will be provided every Friday.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply