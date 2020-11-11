TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The start of Baltimore County Public Schools’ in-person voluntary conditioning and skill development sessions for student-athletes has been postponed indefinitely, officials school officials said Wednesday.
The sessions for BCPS middle and high school students were scheduled to begin on Monday, November 16.
In accordance with guidance from the Maryland State Department of Education and Maryland Department of Health, BCPS staff will proceed with the conditioning and skill development sessions two weeks after Baltimore County reaches established parameters.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, BCPS said they’re monitoring health metrics daily in coordination with the Baltimore County Department of Health.
Updates on metrics will be provided every Friday.
