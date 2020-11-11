BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland schools are now rethinking and revamping their reopening plans in light of the surge in new coronavirus cases statewide.

As the statewide positivity rate continues to climb higher than the 5% benchmark, Maryland schools have been weighing their options: whether to move forward with reopening plans, or whether to scale back.

Baltimore City Schools said it will open 27 schools by next week.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

“We’ve started from the beginning with a slow, steady, conservative opening, Baltimore City Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises said. “This is small groups, so we are not doing a mass opening of the entire district.”

Baltimore County is delaying its reopening plans. The school system said, if its metrics improve, it may be able to open later on in the semester.

Carroll County will continue its two-day a week hybrid model.

Anne Arundel County will remain virtual. So will Howard County, with the exception of small group learning.

Harford County will return to a virtual model starting Friday.

Some districts, like Baltimore County, are now focusing efforts on a full-hybrid return model to be implemented in the spring.

Jackie Warren has a second-grader in Baltimore City Schools who said she’s happy to remain virtual and avoid the back and forth for now.

“I’d rather just keep it this way,” Warren said. “Call 2020 a wash and then hopefully next year they’ll be back in school.”

All of the school districts said they’re working together with local health officials when making these decisions.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.