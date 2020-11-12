Comments
ARBUTUS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Library confirmed Thursday that an employee at its Arbutus Branch has tested positive for COVID-19.
Out of an abundance of caution, the staff has been instructed to quarantine.
The location is being sanitized during the closure.
Staff will continue to telework providing virtual Ask a Librarian, My Librarian and virtual programming, among other services.
