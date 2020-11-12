GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County is set to add new COVID-19 restrictions in the coming days and weeks, capping indoor dining at bars and restaurants to 25% capacity and increasing social gathering limits.
Starting Friday at 5 p.m., social gatherings will be limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Youth athletics will be suspended beginning Monday at 8 a.m.
Indoor dining will not scale back limits from 50% to 25% capacity until next Friday, November 20, at 5 p.m.
“Waiting is not an option,” said County Executive Pittman. ”Like our neighboring jurisdictions, we are acting now to slow the spread that will inevitably lead to a hospitalization surge at a time when our hospitals are operating near capacity. This is a more dangerous moment than we faced in the spring, so there is no question that we must take action.”
The county executive will sign an executive order with the new restrictions later Thursday.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.