PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — As cases continue to surge across Maryland, Prince George’s County is bringing in new restrictions starting Sunday at 5 p.m.

Indoor gatherings will be capped at 10 people, with outdoor gatherings allowed at a maximum of 25 people. This includes family gatherings, social gatherings as the holidays approach.

Prince George’s County Health Officer Dr. Ernest L. Carter said holiday gatherings should be within households only.

“We must fight through this covid fatigue we’re all having,” he said. “I’m having it too.”

Restaurants and bars will have to adjust again as well, with indoor dining going back to 25% capacity and outdoor dining to 50% capacity.

Retail establishments including grocery stores and big box stores are capped at 50% capacity, starting Sunday, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said. She added they want these stores to be counting people as they come in to keep track of the limits.

Gyms can remain open at 25% capacity and bowling alleys can remain open with a maximum of 25% or 50 people.

This comes as the county now has a positivity rate of 6.4% since July, officials said.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said they will also be stepping up enforcing these rules at restaurants, big box stores and other places not following guidelines.

“We understand people must go to these large retail establishments, we understand they are essential, many of them are grocery stores, going into larger box stores, but we have to remain vigilant to make sure that we are adhering to all of the guidelines,” she said.

“The facial covering does us no good if it is beneath your nose,” Alsobrooks reminded residents.

Masks are required indoors and outside unless people are exercising, they said.

Alsobrooks also said the county is concerned about hotels. They will be fined or closed down if parties happen inside that violate the gathering limits.

As restaurants and other businesses are bound to feel the effects of these new orders, grants of $25,000 will be made available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The money can be used for COVID-19 adjustment efforts as winter approaches.

They can apply for the grants here.

