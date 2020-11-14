COVID-19 IN MDState Reports Single-Day New Case Record
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When a COVID-19 vaccine is finally approved by the FDA, it will be delivered to thousands of pharmacies across the country, federal health authorities announced Thursday.

Giant, Safeway and Weis Markets, along with Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid, are among dozens of major retailers nationwide whose pharmacies will carry the vaccine, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Department of Health and Human Services said they’re anticipating one or more vaccines will be approved before the end of the year.

So far, there’s no cure for COVID-19 that has been approved by the FDA.

