ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan celebrated five years cancer free Monday.
“Five years ago today, after undergoing intensive chemotherapy, three surgeries, four spinal taps, and countless scans, drug therapies, and other procedures, I held a press conference to inform the people of Maryland that I was finally in remission from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” Hogan said in a post. “In June, my final five-year PET scan confirmed that I am still 100% cancer free.”
“Life has thrown me plenty of challenges during my time as governor, but through it all, I’ve been incredibly blessed by the love of my family and support from the people of Maryland,” Hogan continued. “No matter what the months and years ahead have in store, I am going to continue giving this job everything I’ve got, every single day that I’m given.”
Gov. Hogan was diagnosed with the most common form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma less than six months after he was sworn in as Maryland’s governor in 2015.