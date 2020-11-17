ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — With new restrictions set to take effect later this week, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday one of the most important things Marylanders can do to protect their friends and family is to get tested for COVID-19.

“If you’re a college student planning on returning home, get a test,” he said. “If you are planning to spend any time around your grandparents, get a test. If you are returning from any out-of-state travel, get a test.”

He pointed to the more than 220 coronavirus testing sites available around the state.

Gov. Hogan announced new actions to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state after for the second time this month, the daily case numbers have surpassed 2,000.

Effective Friday, Nov. 20, bars, restaurants and other establishments will have to close at 10 p.m.

Indoor capacity will also be decreased to 50% at retail businesses, organizations, religious institutions, personal services, bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, skating rinks, fitness centers and social clubs.

A new order will also restrict visitation at hospitals and nursing homes and fans will not be allowed at public stadiums.

