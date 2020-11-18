BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another long-standing Baltimore holiday tradition will look different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers of the annual Miracle on 34th Street in the city’s Hampden neighborhood said they are attempting to do “something as far as the holidays this year” but further details haven’t been finalized.
A website for the event said area residents and business owners are concerned about the possible flood of people, leading them to recommend people “take a year off” and enjoy other holiday events at which social distancing is easier.
