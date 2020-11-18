COVID-19 IN MD: 2,018 New Cases Reported, ICU Hospitalizations At Highest Level Since June
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another long-standing Baltimore holiday tradition will look different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers of the annual Miracle on 34th Street in the city’s Hampden neighborhood said they are attempting to do “something as far as the holidays this year” but further details haven’t been finalized.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

A website for the event said area residents and business owners are concerned about the possible flood of people, leading them to recommend people “take a year off” and enjoy other holiday events at which social distancing is easier.

For the latest updates, click here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

