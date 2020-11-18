Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man is pleading for the public to help him find his dog Rosie, who was stolen from his Woodberry home.
Gabe Gallico is offering a $2,500 reward for Rosie’s recovery.
According to police, officers responded to the 3500 block of Clipper Road on Nov. 11 around 11:27 a.m. for a report of a burglary. Once they got there, they learned burglars took a PlayStation and the Boston Terrier.
Police believe the intruders got into the home by breaking the rear window of the home.
Rosie is 13-pounds and black and white. She has a black spot on her head and has a black collar with a silver pendant. She is microchiped.
Contact Gabe at 443-717-4860 with any information.