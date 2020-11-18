WASHINGTON (WJZ) — For the second year in a row, the National Cherry Blossom Festival in the nation’s capital will look different due to COVID-19.
Event organizers announced Wednesday the festival will be made up of a hybrid approach involving both virtual and in-person activities. Among the planned activities and displays are a one-hour TV special, 20 sculptures across Washington, D.C., and a number of music and food events.
Further details will be unveiled closer to the festival, which is set to take place between March 20 and April 11.
In 2020, officials used mass street and Metro stop closures to prevent large crowds from flocking to the event. The Trust for the National Mall also launched a BloomCam so people could check out the sights from home.
It’s not immediately clear if the BloomCam will return in 2021.
