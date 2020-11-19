BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thanksgiving may be difficult for many families this year as many Marylanders are still without jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several area organizations want to help families in need and help them put a Thanksgiving meal on the table.

Here’s a list of where to get help if you need it:

Empowerment Temple: The church is holding their Annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway on Nov. 24 between noon to 1 p.m. Come and drive through our parking lot to collect a box full of thanksgiving dinner goodies! It’s one box per car while supplies last.

Life Source Churches: If you and your family are in need of food for Thanksgiving, please let us know by contacting the church office at (410) 391-8000. Deadline for contact is Friday, November 20, by 5pm

Maryland Food Bank: Find a food pantry near you. Click here and enter your zip code.

New Shiloh Baptist Church: The church is hosting a Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway starting at 10 a.m. at 2100 North Monroe Street in Baltimore.

Park Heights Renaissance: Thanksgiving Food Giveaway Saturday, November 21 from noon to 3pm in the 4700 block of Reisterstown Road 21215

Ravens: Several current and former players will be hosting food distribution events through Nov. 24. Details are here.

Uproar! will have a Thanksgiving drive-thru giveaway Saturday, Nov. 21 between 1 and 2 p.m. for families in need. The church is giving away bags of various food including whole turkeys, boxes of produce, bags of stuffing, rice, gravy, mashed potatoes, canned vegetables, fruits. Uproar Church is located at 10711 Red Run Boulevard in Owings Mills, Maryland.

If you know of any other food donations, please email cbsbaltimore@wjz.com.

Also some organizations are collecting donations to help feed individuals and families.

If you fortunate enough to help or can spare a few dollars or your time, here’s where you can donate it or volunteer:

4MyCity: The grassroots organization is trying to feed 8,000 Baltimore area families this Thanksgiving. Learn how to donate money or turkeys here.

Helping Up Mission: Help feed the homeless this Thanksgiving. Donate here.

Maryland Food Bank: Donate a Thanksgiving meal to a Maryland family.

