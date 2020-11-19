BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The United States Postal Inspection Service along with Baltimore police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a US Postal Service Letter Carrier while they were delivering mail in Baltimore on Monday.
It happened in the 2700 block of West Mosher Street at around 6:10 p.m. The suspect fled in the carrier’s USPS vehicle, a Dodge Sprinter van with official USPS markings. The mailman was not hurt.
Mailman, UPS Driver Carjacked In Baltimore Within 24 Hours, Police Say
Postal Inspectors have found the vehicle, but not the suspect. He is described as a 5’6″ tall man, last seen wearing a black hoodie and face mask.
Anyone who has information regarding this crime is urged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) and reference case number 3238468. All information will be kept confidential.
This story was originally published on November 18, 2020.