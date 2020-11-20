COVID-19 IN MD:Second-Highest Single-Day Increase, Fifth Day In Past Week With More Than 2K Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Dollar or Less Days, Downtown Partnership, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Those hoping to take advantage of the Dollar or Less Days in Baltimore are going to have to wait until next year.

The days of deals typically happen the weekend after the holiday monument lighting.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

That is when several of the area’s most popular attractions — like the National Aquarium, Port Discovery and the Maryland Science Center — offer admission for $1 or less.

But, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers with the Downtown Partnership say the event would overwhelm social distancing and other safety measures at the attractions.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

