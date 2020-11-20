Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Those hoping to take advantage of the Dollar or Less Days in Baltimore are going to have to wait until next year.
The days of deals typically happen the weekend after the holiday monument lighting.
That is when several of the area’s most popular attractions — like the National Aquarium, Port Discovery and the Maryland Science Center — offer admission for $1 or less.
But, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers with the Downtown Partnership say the event would overwhelm social distancing and other safety measures at the attractions.
