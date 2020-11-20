Ocean City, Maryland's Winterfest Of Lights Kicks Off Thursday, Runs Through January 2The beachfront town's Winterfest of Lights holiday event officially kicked off Thursday evening with a lighting ceremony.

Thanksgiving 2020: What's Maryland's Favorite Side Dish?What are those must have side dishes on your Thanksgiving table?

Ellicott City's DJ Kopec Hosting Another Virtual Dance Party To Raise Money For Mount Washington Pediatric HospitalSince the COVID-19 pandemic began, millions of people have tuned into Maryland DJ Chris Kopec's virtual dance parties. On Saturday, he's hosting another that doubles as a fundraiser for Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital.

Thanksgiving Food Survey: Stuffing Or Dressing?Thanksgiving is next week and there's a new debate across America -- is it called dressing or stuffing?

How Early Is Too Early For Holiday Hits To Return To The Radio?From decorations to music, the holidays are making their presence felt, but is it too early?

Changes Coming To DC's 2021 Cherry Blossom Festival Due To COVID-19For the second year in a row, the National Cherry Blossom Festival in the nation's capital will look different due to COVID-19.