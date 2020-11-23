BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Fire confirms that there are at least 20 rail cars involved in a train derailment near Charles Village.
The box cars included a water tank that was empty, officials said. It happened on Sisson Street at W. 24th Street at around 6:30 p.m.
#BREAKING: Baltimore Fire Department says 21 cars derailed, including a water tank which was empty, at Sisson St. and W. 24th. No one was injured. @wjz pic.twitter.com/E39bqm4BW7
— Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) November 24, 2020
There are no injuries at this time, but there is a large emergency response underway.
Chief Roman Clark said none of the train cars were carrying any hazardous material. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.
Large emergency response. We’re now waiting on more information from the Baltimore Fire Chief. @wjz pic.twitter.com/SD6aEM9n0l
— Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) November 24, 2020
CSX released a statement later Monday evening, saying the derailed cars were either empty or carrying pulpwood or sand.
“CSX is working closely with and appreciates the quick response by Baltimore fire and police departments as well as the Maryland Department of Transportation. The safety of the community and everyone on site is our top priority as we develop a recovery plan,”