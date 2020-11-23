Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — As people worry about making rent, more than 3,600 households across Maryland are about to get some help.
Gov. Larry Hogan has awarded just over $19 million in “Maryland Eviction Prevention Partnership Grants” across 17 local jurisdictions.
Baltimore City will receive $2 million of that total with Baltimore County set to get $3 million.
Back in March, the governor issued an emergency order that prohibits Maryland courts from ordering the eviction of any tenant who cannot pay rent as a result of the pandemic.
