ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — During a press conference Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said in some ways “we are in worse shape” and that the “spike of the curve is higher than it was” in the spring.

Hogan said the rate of growth of the state’s positivity rate, the transmission rate and hospitalization rate is better than the spring. He said hospitals are more prepared and they have a better understanding of how to deal with the virus.

“We’re keeping people alive. We’re saving people and we’re not losing as many folks; they are not dying at the same rate,” Hogan said. “Therapeutics are better. We are getting closer on a vaccine.”

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

“But this is very scary stuff. I mean this really is,” he said.

Hogan said despite COVID fatigue, Marylanders still need to remain vigilant about preventing the spread of coronavirus. He said people have become too numb to the information about the deadly virus.

In the spring, Hogan said the state would hold press conferences over one COVID death and now people seem numb to the number of deaths.

“They don’t seem to care as much, but it is a very serious problem,” Hogan said, “and we’re going to keep messaging to everybody to take it seriously and the more seriously we take it, the faster we’re going to be able to get it under control.”

