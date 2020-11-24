Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after a car with a child inside was stolen on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said officers were called just before 4 p.m. to the 400 block of Russell Street for a report of a stolen vehicle.
Responding officers learned an 8-year-old child was inside the vehicle. The child was later found safe in the 200 block of Chase Street.
No further information has been provided at this time.
Anyone with information should contact police immediately.
