BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens are continuing to conduct team activities virtually Tuesday, after several more members tested positive for coronavirus.
Athletic writer Jeff Zrebiec said sources told him the Ravens learned of more positive COVID tests Tuesday morning.
In a statement, the team said: “With the health and safety of players and staff remaining the highest priority, the Baltimore Ravens have determined that all further team activities will be conducted virtually today. Due to the condensed schedule and preparation for the Steelers game, the Ravens will cancel media availability for today.”
Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins Among Ravens Who Tested Positive For COVID
Running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins were among the several members of the Ravens organization that tested positive for COVID late Sunday. Brandon Williams was also placed on the reserve list.
The Ravens face the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday.